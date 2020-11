A rubbish fire near a barn is reported at 9997 Fargo Road in Stafford. Stafford command reports the fire needs to be extinguished ASAP or the barn could catch fire.

Stafford firefighters are on scene along with mutual aid from Bethany, Darien and Corfu. A passing train slightly delayed some responders.

UPDATE 5:09 p.m.: Fire is out. Stafford assignment is back in service.