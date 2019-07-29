Salvation Army seeks help funding its Back to School Backpack program

The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help in funding its Back to School Backpack Bash Program.

The nonprofit organization is asking you or your company to sponsor backpacks for our children who live in Genesee County. By sponsoring a backpack you will help give a child a much needed services to help start there school year out on the right foot.

They will provide the backpack and ask that you fill the backpacks with the supplies listed below.

Any items you can provide for these backpacks are appreciated. Please label backpacks according to supply list. Thank You

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST ($30)

Box of 24 crayons, pencils, pink eraser, washable markers, glue sticks, bottle of glue, box of tissue, hand sanitizers, pair of blunt scissors, pencil box, plastic pocket folders, wide ruled notebooks, composition notebooks

MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST ($40)

Box of pencils, glue sticks, bottle of white glue, pink eraser, pair of scissors, pencil case, 6 – pocket folders, loose leaf paper, composition notebooks, blue pens, red pens, binders, subject dividers, scientific calculator, pocket dictionary, pencil shaper, highlighter

HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST ($50)

Box of Pencils, box of pens, composition notebooks, folders with pockets, package of graph paper, loose leaf paper, pocket dictionary, post-it notes, ruler, scientific calculator, scotch tape, stapler, box of staples, and stapler remover, three ring binder with subject dividers, highlighter, index cards, red pens.

For the flier and sponsorship form on this intitiative, click here.

Please fill out and email or fax it to (585) 343-6717 [email protected], or mail this form to 529 E. Main St., Batavia NY 14020.