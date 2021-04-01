Saturday morning photo op with Easter Bunny in Le Roy will benefit Maple Street fire victims

Jenna Read and Ally Scofield will host a charity event with the Easter Bunny on Saturday in Le Roy.

All proceeds will benefit the family that suffered catastrophic loss of all that they owned, not to mention their beloved pets, in a house fire Tuesday on Maple Street in the City of Batavia.

So if you'd like to help them out and have a moment of socially distanced springtime fun, there will be a photo op with the Bewhiskered One from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the gazebo on Wolcott Street across from the elementary school .

All are welcome to come and take pictures and make a donation for this family of six in a time of great need.

Previously: Fundraising effort underway to assist family who lost everything in house fire

Previously: Family loses everything, including three dogs and six cats, in house fire on Maple Street

Previously: Working house fire on Maple Street in the city