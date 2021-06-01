Scanner: Goats in the road in Byron, car parked on wrong side of the street in the city

Goats are in the roadway at 7015 Townline Road, Byron, east of Tripp Road.

"The caller's trying to keep them out of the roadway," says the dispatcher.

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are responding.

Meanwhile in the city, police are asked to respond to Summit Street near North Street for a report of a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street.

UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: In the city, the responding officer says "All the vehicles are legally parked; I'll be clear."