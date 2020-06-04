'Scrap for the Pack' scrap metal collection event June 27-28 to benefit homeless pets

Come out and support the animals of the Genesee County Animal Shelter. We are collecting scrap metal to raise money for the animals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th at the shelter parking lot.

It is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

We are accepting metal of any kind: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheel barrows, wagons, etc.

We CANNOT take propane tanks, A/C units, or refrigerators.

Scrap service provided by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors of Corfu.