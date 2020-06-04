Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 4, 2020 - 2:02pm

'Scrap for the Pack' scrap metal collection event June 27-28 to benefit homeless pets

posted by Billie Owens in genesee county animal shelter, volunteers for animals, news, Scrap for the Pack, fundraising event.

Come out and support the animals of the Genesee County Animal Shelter. We are collecting scrap metal to raise money for the animals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th at the shelter parking lot.

It is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

We are accepting metal of any kind: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheel barrows, wagons, etc.

We CANNOT take propane tanks, A/C units, or refrigerators.

Scrap service provided by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors of Corfu.

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button