Seats still available for Hawley's annual patriot trip to Washington in September

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that seats are still available for his annual Patriot Trip to Washington , D.C., which will take place Sept. 19 – 22.

This will mark the 12th year Hawley has hosted the trip which allows local veterans and their family members to visit a host of famous military memorials in the Washington, D.C., area.

The group will be staying in the newly redesigned Bethesda Marriott Hotel, located near downtown Bethesda, Md., featuring an outdoor pool, fitness center, the new M Club Lounge and multiple dining and drink options on premises. Check in will be on Sept. 19 and check out will be Sept. 22.

Anyone is now permitted to sign up, although priority will still be given to residents of the 139th Assembly District. The approximate cost of the trip is $400 per person and that includes meals, transportation and admission to the memorials.

**Those planning to visit the White House must sign up before July 30.

Attractions Hawley plans to visit this year on the trip include:

White House (Must sign up before July 30)

Gettysburg

Capitol

Air Force Memorial

Pentagon / 911 Memorial

World War II Memorial

Korean Memorial

Vietnam Memorial

Stephen F. Udvar Hazy Museum

Arlington National Cemetery

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknowns