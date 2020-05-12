Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 12, 2020 - 11:33pm

Semi on its side, driver unable to exit on West Main Street Road, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia, scanner.

A box-style semitruck is on its side at 3977 W. Main Street Road in Batavia and the driver unable to exit the vehicle, according to a caller to dispatch. Law enforcement and Mercy medics are responding along with Town of Batavia Fire Department.

UPDATE 11:57 p.m.: The driver is conscious; a heavy-duty tow truck is needed to upright the vehicle. It's estimated weight is 73,000 pounds, unknown cargo in rear trailer.

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button