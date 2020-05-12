Semi on its side, driver unable to exit on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A box-style semitruck is on its side at 3977 W. Main Street Road in Batavia and the driver unable to exit the vehicle, according to a caller to dispatch. Law enforcement and Mercy medics are responding along with Town of Batavia Fire Department.

UPDATE 11:57 p.m.: The driver is conscious; a heavy-duty tow truck is needed to upright the vehicle. It's estimated weight is 73,000 pounds, unknown cargo in rear trailer.