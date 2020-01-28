Senator Ranzenhofer reminds shoppers of statewide plastic grocery bag ban starting March 1

As a result of last year’s plastic bag ban, Wegmans announced that they would eliminate the use of plastic carry-out grocery bags on Monday (Jan. 27th.) The ban goes into effect statewide on March 1. Paper bags will still be available for a fee.

While reusable shopping bags are already widely used, many residents do not have or do not wish to purchase reusable bags for one reason or another. As such, my office has a limited supply of reusable bags available free of charge.

If you are interested in a free reusable bag please stop by my office at 8203 Main St., Suite 4, Williamsville, or contact my office by phone at (716) 631-8695 or (585) 454-0322 (Monday-Friday, 9-5) and we would be happy to get you a bag. Supplies are limited and bags will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.