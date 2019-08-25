September events at Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt, preregister

There are several adventures offered next month at Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area. These September recreational opportunities include: a Full Moon Hike; Orienteering with the Rochester Orienteering Club; Geocaching at DeWitt; and Learning About Wild Turkeys.

Here are the details:

Orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest with Rochester Orienteering Club

Come explore the active and adventurous sport of Orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest with Rochester Orienteering Club from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14th. Beginner class and basic training takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. Orienteering start is open 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All courses close at 1:30 pm.

Learn how to find your way without batteries or a cell phone signal – by using a map and compass. All material provided no experience necessary.

Orienteering is a family friendly sport for people of all ages and ability levels. Perfect for individuals and families who love the outdoors. Please preregister online here; or by calling 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, and leaving your name, phone number, and number of participants.

Harvest Moon Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest

Come join us on a night hike through a moonlit forest with our Harvest Moon Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14th.

Look and listen for nocturnal animals that can’t be seen or heard during the day! Hear tales of the full moon that comes at the beginning of fall, and learn the origins of its name.

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration required, call 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, and leave your name, phone number, and number of participants to reserve your spot.

Geocaching at DeWitt Recreation Area

Get out and try a high-tech scavenger hunt with our Geocaching at DeWitt Recreation Area program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21st.

Geocaching is a worldwide treasure hunt game that can be played anytime and anywhere. Create a personal alias or team name to let others know you were here. Sign up as a group or by yourself. No prior geocaching experience is necessary, a lesson and GPS unit is provided.

Dress for the weather and be ready for adventure! Meet at Pavilion 3 at DeWitt Recreation Area.

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required. Call 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, and leave your name, phone number, and number of participants to register.

Wild Turkeys at the Genesee County Park & Forest

Did you know that wild turkeys can swim? Or that they can fly 55 miles per hour? Join the National Wild Turkey Federation and Women in the Outdoors for Wild Turkeys at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28th to learn more cool facts and find out how turkeys survive in the wild.

Then head out to the forest and fields to practice turkey calls and see where they can live! This program is FREE! Recommended for ages 8 and up. Preregistration required. Reserve your spot by calling 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, and leaving your name, phone number, and number of participants.

For more information visit the park & forest website here, or contact the park office at 585-344-8508.

Genesee County Park and Forest is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.

DeWitt Recreation Area is located at 115 Cedar St. in the City of Batavia.