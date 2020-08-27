Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 o'clock tonight, stormy weather

There's a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for portions of Western New York, including Genesee County with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph reported, that could damage roofs, siding and trees.

"People and animals outdoors will be injured," according to an alert from AccuWeather.

First responders are out in force and traffic control is needed in several areas. There are several reports of localized flooding.

There've been reports of localized flooding in Le Roy and "ping-pong" sized hail in Pavilion and Le Roy. Some trees, wires and poles are down at Putnam and Francis roads, a tree is blocking a lane on Route 63.

A large tree limb in the 6900 block of Britt Road, Le Roy, is in danger of falling onto a home. At 9611 Creek Road in Alexander, a pole and wires are down on a tree, possibly a fallen tree, between two houses.

At 8990 South Lake Road in Corfu a tree is totally blocking the roadway, driver that struck tree is not injured however. Indian Falls and Pembroke fire departments are responding.

A tree and wires are down at 10595 S. Lake Road, Pavilion.

The storm is moving southeast at 40 mph.

Stormy weather is in the forecast through Wednesday.