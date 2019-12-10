Severe weather alert for lake affect snow and blowing snow on Wednesday

Earlier this morning the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a severe weather alert for lake effect snow and blowing snow from 5 a.m. through 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows across Northern Erie and Western Genesee counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing snow and very poor visibility at times.



Lake effect snow will move north across the area Wednesday morning, then intensify and move back south Wednesday afternoon.



Travel could be very difficult for brief periods of time. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and afternoon commute.



Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.