Sheriff's Office: Beware of phone scam revolving around Social Security Administration

Press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. would like to advise the public that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has become aware of reports of fraudulent telephone calls from individuals claiming to represent the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Callers are using threatening language to warn unknowing victims that they will be arrested or face other legal action if they fail to call a provided phone number or press the number indicated in the message to address the issue.

In some instances, these unknown callers switch tactics and communicate that they want to help an individual with activating a suspended Social Security number.

Such calls are a scam and are notcoming from official SSA representatives.

Do not engage with such callers, and please report any suspicious calls to Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General by calling 1-800-269-0271 or submitting a report on the OIG website (https://oig.ssa.gov/report).

Additional information on the nature of these fraudulent calls, as well as instructions on how to report such activity, can be obtained by accessing the Social Security Matters blog (https://blog.ssa.gov/).