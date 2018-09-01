Shrub on fire near residence in the city

A shrub is on fire in the area of South Swan Street and Ellicott Street, according to a caller to dispatch. A red Chevy Impala is nearby. The shrub is near a structure. City fire just arrived and reports the location is at the rear of 400 Ellicott. Light smoke is showing.

UPDATE 6:35 a.m.: "Porch on fire. Water on the fire. Overhauling. Will be investigating," says command.

UPDATE 6:39 a.m.: Fire command asks for the owner of the residence at 400 Ellicott St. to be contacted to come to the scene.

UPDATE 6:43 a.m.: The owner says he will try and locate the tenant to respond or he, the owner, will respond. Command says the owner might want to respond regardless of the tenant's availability because "quite a bit of this porch" is damaged from the blaze.

UPDATE 6:53 a.m.: Ladder #15 is back in service.

UPDATE 6:58 a.m.: Command at the scene awaits the owner, with a five- to 10-minute ETA.

UPDATE 7:19 a.m.: The owner arrived and contacted the tenant. Fire command is back in service.