Silver Sneaker regular at the YMCA turns 98 tomorrow -- an inspiration to her 70-something friends

Above, Doris Tootell, seated, and her daughter, Joan Stevens, at the YMCA Thursday morning.

Submitted photo and information from the YMCA in Batavia.

Doris Tootell is a local resident who attends the Silver Sneaker exercise class twice a week at the YWCA in Batavia.

That's been her routine for 11 years now and she has no plans to change it. Just because she turns 98 tomorrow (DOB: June 29, 1921) is certainly not reason enough.

"Doris never complains and just keeps going,” says Bonnie Versage.

As for Tootell, she credits YMCA group instructor Becky Swanson for her stick-to-itiveness and says the workouts help with her aches and pains.

Her friends at the Y are so inspired by her liveliness and get-up-and-go spirit that they held a little celebration for her at yesterday's class.

“(She's the) most caring woman I have ever met,” said friend Nancy Speed.

You know she really cares for you when she bakes you a pie, and her gal pal Brenda Cackett says she bakes pies for all her friends."

We should all be so lucky!