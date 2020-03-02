Six Flags Darien Lake seeks to fill more than 1,500 jobs for 2020 season

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the "Thrill Capital of New York," is currently seeking qualified individuals to fill more than 1,500 positions in various departments for the 2020 season.

One of the largest employers in Western New York, Six Flags Darien Lake offers competitive pay, free admission with your employee ID, free tickets for friends and family and more!

For the fourth year in a row, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of theme parks in North America as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.®

“Six Flags Darien Lake prides itself on being a premiere employer in Western New York," said Park President Chris Thorpe. "We are excited to offer people a fun, fast-paced environment to work hard and meet new people.

"We offer weekly pay, exclusive team member events, and flexible scheduling. We are ready to hire the right people on the spot, so come prepared for immediate interviews.”

Immediate openings are available for anyone at least 14 years of age. The park will be hosting Hiring Events on Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14.

Both hiring events will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake’s onsite hotel (Lodge on the Lake).

Candidates should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the event in order to schedule an interview.

Available positions include: