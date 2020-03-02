Six Flags Darien Lake seeks to fill more than 1,500 jobs for 2020 season
Six Flags Darien Lake, the "Thrill Capital of New York," is currently seeking qualified individuals to fill more than 1,500 positions in various departments for the 2020 season.
One of the largest employers in Western New York, Six Flags Darien Lake offers competitive pay, free admission with your employee ID, free tickets for friends and family and more!
For the fourth year in a row, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of theme parks in North America as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.®
“Six Flags Darien Lake prides itself on being a premiere employer in Western New York," said Park President Chris Thorpe. "We are excited to offer people a fun, fast-paced environment to work hard and meet new people.
"We offer weekly pay, exclusive team member events, and flexible scheduling. We are ready to hire the right people on the spot, so come prepared for immediate interviews.”
Immediate openings are available for anyone at least 14 years of age. The park will be hosting Hiring Events on Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14.
Both hiring events will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake’s onsite hotel (Lodge on the Lake).
Candidates should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the event in order to schedule an interview.
Available positions include:
- Admissions & Guest Relations
- Food Services
- Ride Operators
- Human Resources
- Park Services
- Games
- Retail
- Marketing & Sales
- Accommodations/Lodging
- Lifeguards
- Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)
- Maintenance
- Security
- Warehouse
- Cash Control
Anyone who interviews at one of the hiring events will receive a complimentary ticket to Six Flags Darien Lake. Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the 2020 season on Friday, May 8.
About Six Flags Darien Lake
Six Flags Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment and top-notch thrill rides has made it the Coaster Capital of New York since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including seven world-class roller coasters, dozens of family rides, the region’s largest water park and a 20,000-seat amphitheater operated by Live Nation.
The park opens for the 2020 season May 8 and welcomes overnight guests in a wide range of accommodations—from a full-service hotel and modern cabins to rental RVs, and RV and tent campsites.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.