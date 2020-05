A skateboarder has been struck by a vehicle at 16 Colorado Ave. in the City of Batavia. The location is between Ellicott Place and Harvester Avenue. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 8 p.m.: The skateboarder is conscious and alert and being evaluated by medics at the scene. Unknown injuries, if any. The black Jeep in the forefront of the photo allegedly struck the skateboarder.