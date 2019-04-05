Local Matters

April 5, 2019 - 12:42pm

Smoke reported inside house on Main Street Road and Broadlawn, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, batavia.

A possible furnace problem is causing a house to fill with smoke at 5238 E. Main Street Road, Batavia. The location is at the eastern corner of the intersection with Broadlawn Avenue. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: The fire department is on scene and reports nothing showing; investigating.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m.: Command reports other units can continue in non-emergency mode. The furnace was recently filled with fuel. No fire; ventilating structure now.

