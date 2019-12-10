Spring 2020 season at GCC's Roz Steiner Gallery to feature faculty and student work

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee Community College is proud to announce a spring 2020 exhibition schedule of multimedia artwork comprised entirely by GCC faculty and students.

The Rosalie "Roz" Steiner Art Gallery offers free admission and is open to the public Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. All are encouraged to stop in this season! The gallery is also open during special events as published at www.genesee.edu/campuslife/arts.

Kicking off the new year in GCC's beautiful art gallery from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13 will be "Messin' " by Joe Ziolkowski, associate professor of Photography and Art at GCC. "Messin' " is the result of 10 seasons spent aboard a 16-foot-long 1973 Starcraft boat (above photo).

Through pinhole photography, digital panoramas and digital video, this art installation depicts the passage of time, both conceptually and literally. Professor Ziolkowski will give a talk about his work at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, and the artist's receptions will follow at 1 and again at 5 p.m. in the gallery.

The gallery doors will reopen to display GCC's Fine Arts Student Exhibit, which showcases the finest multimedia artwork recently produced by students enrolled in fine arts courses at Genesee Community College.

Painting, drawing, sculpture and ceramics will be among the work on display. The Fine Arts Student Exhibit will be open from March 3 through April 3. The student artists will be available at the public reception on March 19 at both 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the gallery.

The 2020 season will wrap up with the always impressive GCC Digital Art & Photography Juried Student Exhibit, displayed April 28 through May 17.

Once again, the student artists will be on-site at public receptions on April 30 at both 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the gallery. During the 5 p.m. reception, the award winners will be announced! Don't miss the excitement and honor as these students are recognized for their talents and hard work!

For more information, contact Gallery coordinator Mary Jo Whitman at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6490, or via email: [email protected].