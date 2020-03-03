Sprout film festival and Arc art show is Saturday at GCC's Stuart Steiner Theatre

Information from Arc of Genesee Orleans:

In celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Arc of Genesee Orleans will hold its annual Art Show & Film Festival in Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College on Saturday, March 7.

This event showcases talents and abilities of children and adults served at Arc.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the art show (meet some of the artists!) followed by films at 1 p.m. The presentation lasts 75 minutes and films are appropriate for all age groups.

This year, six films from the New York City based Sprout collection will be presented, produced by or featuring individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

In addition, Arc of Genesee Orleans has added a film to the 2020 lineup, produced by staff member Stephenie Hill, featuring Jim and his “Self-directed Life.”

The art show and film festival is free and open to the public.

It has been made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council and is being sponsored in part by WBTA Radio.

About Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the month of March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and invited "all individuals, agencies, and organizations concerned with the problem of developmental disabilities to observe this month with appropriate observances and activities directed toward increasing public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities.

"I urge all Americans to join me in according to our fellow citizens with such disabilities both encouragement and the opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential."