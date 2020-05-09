St. Jerome Guild: Show thanks for the 'stars' among us during COVID-19 pandemic

From St. Jerome Guild Inc.:

The St. Jerome Guild Inc. is announcing a new initiative to show gratitude for the COVID-19 healthcare workers of the Rochester Regional Health/UMMC and the Jerome Center in Batavia.

As a special tribute to these employees during this pandemic, those serving on the front lines as well as supporting personnel, the Guild would like to honor each one with a gold-embroidered star.

For the Wall of Warriors 2020, the Guild asks Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming (GLOW) community to support this intiative by donating $10 per star, representing each UMMC employee.

We hope to sell 1,000 "gold stars" to honor a thousand UMMC workers.

A star can represent an employee who may be a family member or friend, or just serve as a thank you for health-care providers’ tireless dedication and courage.

It acknowleges the outstanding care they give to patients suffering through these unsettling and disconcerting times.

There is no limit to donors wishing to honor more than one employee!

The star donations will be accepted by check, made payable to:

St. Jerome Guild, with notation "star" and mailed to: St. Jerome Gift Shop at 16 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020.

The final project will incorporate all the stars to be embedded into frames that will be on display at the North Street and the Bank Street campuses entitled, UMMC “Home Town Heroes -- Wall of Warriors 2020.”

All proceeds from this initiative will be donated to UMMC to purchase vital equipment needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guild’s mission is to continually support our local hospital, and especially, now, during these extraordinary times.

Photos courtesy of Rochester Regional Health/UMMC.