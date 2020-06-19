June 19, 2020 - 5:24pm
St. Joe's seventh- and eighth-graders to start attending Notre Dame this fall
posted by Billie Owens in St. Joe's, St. Joseph Regional School, catholic education, Notre Dame HS, news, batavia.
Press release:
In collaboration with St. Joseph Regional School and in the spirit of maintaining and ultimately enhancing the vibrancy of Catholic Education in the GLOW Region, the St. Joe's seventh- and eighth-grade classes will be transitioned to Notre Dame High School beginning this September.
Both schools are very excited about engaging in a unified approach to maximize continuous improvements and long-term vibrancy.