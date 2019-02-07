Local Matters

February 7, 2019 - 3:35pm

St. Paul Lutheran School holds annual auction Saturday to benefit tuition fund

posted by Billie Owens in st. paul lutheran school, news, Announcements, batavia, education.

Above is just a sampling of the nice things available for auction at St. Paul Lutheran School on Saturday. Photo courtesy of St. Paul's.

St. Paul Lutheran School is holding their annual auction on Saturday, Feb. 9th. The doors open at 3:30 p.m. and bidding begins at 4 o'clock.

The auction is to be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School located at 31 Washington Ave., Batavia.

Items to be auctioned are theme baskets, handmade items, craft items and certificates. There is also a bake sale. The Snack Shack will be open!

The proceeds will benefit the school's tuition fund.

