January 25, 2020 - 12:44pm

St. Paul Lutheran School holds live auction and basket raffle Feb. 1

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, st. paul lutheran school, fundraiser, education, auction.

Submitted photo and press release:

AUCTION! St. Paul Lutheran School will host its annual Live Auction and Basket Raffle at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Doors will open at 3:30. Auction will feature new items, gift certificates, baked goods, handcrafted items, themed baskets, and much more! Refreshments will also be available.

For more information or to donate an item, contact (585) 343-0488. St. Paul Lutheran School is located at 31 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia.

