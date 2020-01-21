St. Paul Lutheran School holds open house for prospective students and families Jan. 30

Press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School will host an Open House for prospective students and families from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

St. Paul Lutheran School offers Christ-centered education with small class sizes, individual attention for your child, and a child friendly environment with committed and dedicated staff.

It offers 3- and 4-year-old preschool as well as kindergarten through fifth-grade classes.

For more information, contact (585) 343-0488.

St. Paul Lutheran School is located at 31 Washington Ave., Batavia.