December 26, 2018 - 1:06pm

St. Paul Lutheran School's annual Christmas program highlights the simple joys of the season

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, st. paul's, Christmas, news.

Submitted photos and press release:

St. Paul's Lutheran School in Batavia held its annual school Christmas program on Dec. 20.

The mission of St. Paul Lutheran School is to enable the families of the community to know Jesus as their Savior by providing a Christian educational environment which fosters academic excellence.

At St. Paul's, school is a family!

All teachers, staff, students and families work together to create a loving, inspiring and encouraging environment in which children can thrive to their greatest potential -- a great way to begin your child's education experience.

At St. Paul's they like to say "We don't raise little Lutherans, we develop Disciples of Christ."

