State DOT announces work is complete on $1.6 million Oatka Creek bridge project in Pavilion

Press release:

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that major construction is complete on a $1.6 million project to replace elements of the bridge carrying U.S. Route 20 over Oatka Creek in the Town of Pavilion, Genesee County.

The bridge, which reopened to traffic today, will be more resilient and capable of withstanding potential damage from flooding or stream debris during inclement weather.

“By making existing infrastructure more resilient to wearing and weather impacts, we are investing in the future of our transportation system,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The renovations, which DOT incorporated as part of this project provide safe access for users and will greatly benefit Genesee County residents and travelers as part of the Finger Lakes Forward initiative.”

As part of this project, the existing steel truss was replaced with a modern steel multi-girder superstructure that includes a concrete deck. To accommodate all users of the roadway, 12-foot-wide travel lanes and seven-foot-wide shoulders were included in the striping pattern of the bridge to facilitate bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Multi-girder type bridges have more redundant elements than truss bridges, making them more resilient. Rip rap shoring up the base provides additional strength to the bridge, preventing erosion, and the inclusion of joint-less approaches to the bridge will help reduce corrosion.

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer said “I am glad that the construction on Route 20 bridge over Oatka Creek is complete. The safety of our roads and bridges is one of my top priorities. With winter fast approaching this construction completion was crucial.”

Assemblyman Steve Hawley said “The Route 20 Bridge over Oatka Creek has been subject to flood waters and damage for some time, and I am pleased to see that repairs have been made and travelers may now cross the bridge with ease and confidence. Safe and reliable infrastructure is paramount for our business owners, local residents and emergency service vehicles, and I will continue to advocate for Western New York’s bridge road and highway needs moving forward.”

During the bridge closure, which began in July, motorists were detoured using nearby state routes 19 and 63. While the bridge is now open to vehicular traffic, there is anticipated cleanup work and shoulder work remaining.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY app.