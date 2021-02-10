'Stitch' needs a new home without little kids; he's sweet, housebroken and has good manners

This is "Stitch." He's a 3-year-old blue-tick heeler mix. He needs a new home.

Mixing native dingoes with collies and other herding dogs, Australian George Elliott developed the blue heeler in 1840. The term blue-tick heeler is colloquial; they are also called Australian heelers, Queensland heelers and Australian cattle dogs.

In general herding dogs are resilient and highly intelligent. The American Kennel Club characterizes their temperment as "alert, curious, pleasant."

Stitch is a neutered male that is heartworm negative and up to date with vaccines. He comes from a home with five other dogs and young children. He is currently in a foster home.

The Volunteers for Animal at the Genesee County Animal Shelter do not know how he is with cats. They do know he is a very sweet and friendly dog. He bonds very quickly and closely with people. He loves attention. He is housebroken, crate trained and generally very good house manners.

He responds to commands and seems very teachable. He does get nervous about strangers coming into the house but after meeting them is OK.

He can become anxious with lots of commotion, but will go into his crate willingly and relax. It is recommended that he not go to a home with children under 10 or so. Stitch is not at the Shelter -- please do not call the Shelter for information.

If you would like to meet this sweet pup, email the volunteers: [email protected]

Submitted photo and information.