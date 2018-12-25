Structure fire is reported on Maple Street in the city

A structure fire is reported at 10 Maple St. in the city. Smoke is pouring from the second floor. An alarm is sounding; unknown if the structure is occupied. City fire is responding and it's gone to a second alarm.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: Firefighters searched inside and no one was there.

UPDATE 6:37 p.m.: The dog in the photo below was rescued from the structure and given air as a precaution for the effects of smoke inhalation.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: The dog's name is Sadie. She is fine. The fire appears to have started with a space heater. There was no apparent structural damage, no extension to the walls or ceiling. There is three apartments in the building and only one was occupied at the time of the fire. That occupant was sleeping and was awoken by Capt. Marty Hinz when he arrived on scene. Nobody was hurt in the fire. Video at top of the story replaced original breaking news video.