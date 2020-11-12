Structure fire on State Street in the city

A working structure fire is reported at 162 State St. in the city; unknown if occupied. City fire dispatched.

UPDATE 8:08 a.m.: It's gone to a second alarm. Alexander Fire Department's FAST team is called to provide mutual aid, along with Elba. Town of Batavia is called to stand by in their stations. Mercy medics are dispatched to the scene. The location is between North Street and Park Avenue.

UPDATE 8:23 a.m.: Town of Batavia's Engine #24 is called to the scene. Responders are told to approach via Richmond Avenue.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m.: Alexander is unable to secure manpower for its FAST Team; instead they are asked to bring the team assembled to stand by in city fire headquarters. Alexander's Engine #7 is en route. In the meantime, Town of Batavia's Engine #25 is asked to stand by in city fire headquarters.