December 24, 2019 - 2:21pm

Structure fire reported at 16 Highland Park in the city

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, batavia, notify.
Flames are shooting from the second floor of a house at 16 Highland Park. Children reported on the second floor; there is entrapment. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: Alexander's Fast Team is called to the scene along with Le Roy's rescue unit. Town of Batavia fire is asked to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.: A second-alarm has activated. This is a working structure fire.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.: "We have a report that everyone is out; we're doing a primary search," says fire command.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: "Heavy, heavy fire on the second floor," says fire command. "We have one (fire hose) line open. Heavy smoke and flames from B/C sides."

UPDATE 2:34 p.m.: Responders are told to access the scene via the Wood Street side.

UPDATE 3:43 p.m.: Video added.  There's no interview in the video.  The scene commander isn't likely to be available for at least another hour.  The fire seems mostly contained though firefighters are working to get to hotspots in the walls and attic.  We will seek an update from City Fire later tonight.

