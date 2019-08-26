Structure fire reported at 337 Bank St., Apt. 44, at the Walden Estates Apartments, Batavia

A second-alarm fire is reported at 337 Bank St. at the Walden Estates Apartments, Apt. #44, in Batavia. A man who lives there has burns on his arms and an ambulance is called in non-emergency mode.

The address is between Ross and Vines streets in the city. City fire and Alexander's Fast Team are called to the scene, along with Le Roy Fire Department.

This call was initially toned out as a kitchen fire.

UPDATE 9:33 p.m.: City Engine #12 is on scene.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: Responders are asked to bring overhaul tools to the scene.

UPDATE 9:44 p.m.: Batavia command tells Alexander the fire is mostly knocked down.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Command reports fire is knocked down; overhaul commencing.