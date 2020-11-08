Local Matters

November 8, 2020 - 8:56pm

Structure fire reported on Walnut Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, batavia, notify.

A fire with flames showing is reported at 3 Walnut St., between South Main Street and Walnut Place in the City of Batavia.

"Looks like a pretty good header in the air," says a first responder.

Flames showing from the second story of the two-story wooden residence.

It's gone to a second alarm.

City fire is responding along with mutual aid from Darien, Town of Batavia and Alexander fire, plus Mercy Medics.

"Engine #11 has water on the fire," a firefighter reports.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.: "Fire knocked down," says command.

UPDATE 8:59 p.m.: City Engine #12 is responding.

UPDATE 9:01 p.m.: City Engine #12 is on scene.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: Alexander #101 on scene. City #17 en route to 3 Walnut. "Fire is out," reports command. "Overhauling."

UPDATE 9:10 pm.: City #17 is on scene. Darien is told to continune in non-emergency mode.

