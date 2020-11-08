Structure fire reported on Walnut Street in the city
A fire with flames showing is reported at 3 Walnut St., between South Main Street and Walnut Place in the City of Batavia.
"Looks like a pretty good header in the air," says a first responder.
Flames showing from the second story of the two-story wooden residence.
It's gone to a second alarm.
City fire is responding along with mutual aid from Darien, Town of Batavia and Alexander fire, plus Mercy Medics.
"Engine #11 has water on the fire," a firefighter reports.
UPDATE 6:58 p.m.: "Fire knocked down," says command.
UPDATE 8:59 p.m.: City Engine #12 is responding.
UPDATE 9:01 p.m.: City Engine #12 is on scene.
UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: Alexander #101 on scene. City #17 en route to 3 Walnut. "Fire is out," reports command. "Overhauling."
UPDATE 9:10 pm.: City #17 is on scene. Darien is told to continune in non-emergency mode.