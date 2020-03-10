Students should apply now for Promise Plus summer scholarships at GCC, pays for up to two courses

Press release:

Applications are now being accepted at Genesee Community College for Genesee Promise Plus (GPP) Summer 2020 Scholarships!

The GPP scholarship program helps remove financial barriers to higher education for citizens in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) counties by paying tuition costs for up to two courses this summer.

With more than 70 courses available over three summer session start dates, combined with the flexibility of courses being both online and at GCC's seven campus locations, the only challenge is finding a reason not to get started!

GP Scholarship eligibility is simple. Anyone in the following categories is encouraged to apply:

High School Juniors (aka "rising seniors") and qualifying Homeschool Students are eligible for scholarship funding to take one summer 2020 course.

(aka "rising seniors") and qualifying are eligible for scholarship funding to take one summer 2020 course. Graduating High School Seniors are eligible for scholarship funding to take one or two summer 2020 courses

are eligible for scholarship funding to take one or two summer 2020 courses Adults who have never attended college are eligible for scholarship funding to take one course. This includes adults who have received a GED prior to May 1, 2020 or graduated from a GLOW area high school on or before December 2019. GCC will require a copy of high school transcripts.

GPP scholarship applications are available online at www.genesee.edu/promiseplus and will be accepted now through June 19 for the 2020 summer sessions which will run from:

Full Session runs May 26 - Aug. 7

runs Session 1 runs May 26 - June 26

runs Session 2 runs July 6 - Aug. 7

"Summer is a perfect time for students to get a head start on their college coursework or explore possible career options," Lindsay Gerhardt, assistant dean for Recruitment and Admissions said. "The GPP program provides a wonderful opportunity to cost effectively earn up to eight transferrable credits before their first full semester even begins!"

GCC's summer session course list includes general education courses and prerequisites for a variety of programs to give students a head start. In addition, there are a wide array of introductory courses available for individuals looking to explore a new field or wanting to start on their academic degree program during the quieter summer session.

To view the complete list of courses being offered, visit here.

Applications, qualification criteria and additional information are available here.

All interested individuals are encouraged to contact the office of admissions at [email protected] or by calling (585) 345-6805 today!