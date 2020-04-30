Support your local farmers by buying their products, Cornell Extension brochure makes it easy

Press release:

Are you wondering where you can get locally grown vegetables, maple syrup, honey, fruit, or cheese? How about goat milk soap, wine and flowers? Do you want to fill your freezer with locally raised meats?

Check out our updated “The Bounty of Genesee County” guide. Our brochure will give you a glimpse into the diversity of agriculture in Genesee county.

By supporting your farming neighbors and buying local, you keep your dollars circulating in our community. Buying from a local farm also cuts down on the distance your food travels. Stock up at local farms, farm stands, farm markets and businesses that offer genuine local products.

In its 12th year, the Bounty guide can be found on the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension website. Printed copies, courtesy of the Genesee County Master Gardeners, will be available at a future date.

If you are a Genesee County farm that sells directly to the public and you would like to add your business to our brochure, please contact Jan Beglinger at: [email protected]

Visit our website for more information, upcoming events, gardening resources and other tips.