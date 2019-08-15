Team of teachers from Northgate church head to Rwanda to help with education, bring supplies

Team of teachers from Northgate Free Methodist Church, from left: Candy Laird, Melissa Vanelli, Melanie Domes, Krystal Forsyth, Mark Logan, Jennifer Dunn.

Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia has established a relationship with a community in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa. Over the past few years, Northgate members and others have sponsored more than 150 children through International Child Care Ministries.

These sponsorships along with other fundraising events have given Northgate the ability to supply families with food, clothing, housing, land purchases, water collection systems, school classrooms and just recently, a building project in which the community built a large facility to house their administration and library for the school.

The school in Gahanda is comprised of 1,200 students. All of these students and teachers walk to attend school, some from miles away. There are barely roads to get there, and the resources for the classrooms are scarce.

(Photo above: New administration building built in Gahanda earlier this year.)

Through copious amounts of thought, prayer and consideration, a group of teachers from Northgate have decided to venture across the world, just weeks before the beginning of their school year.

The group of teachers will be sharing teaching techniques and help the teachers of Gahanda implement a syllabus to help them efficiently teach the children of Gahanda.

They will be traveling with luggage full of school supplies, both for the teachers and the children within the Gahanda community.

More importantly, they will be going with pure joy and excitement of creating lasting memories with the teachers, families and children of Gahanda, that are sure to last tremendously longer than either side has been anticipating.

For more information about Northgate Free Methodist Church and their involvement in missions, click here.

Below, the children of Gahanda. Bottom photo: School building in Gahanda.