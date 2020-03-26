Tents at hospital for patient evaluation, not just COVID-19 testing

Information from Rochester Regional Health:

Rochester Regional Health added tents at three locations this week, including the ones at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, as an extension of primary care services.

The other tent sites are at Unity Hospital in Greece and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

The sites are designed to keep patients and individuals safe while decreasing the potential of exposure to COVID-19. They are for general patient evaluation of medical issues and evaluation of potential COVID-19 patients, not just for COVID-19 testing.

Contact Primary Care Provider First

Patients, especially those who are sick or experiencing symptoms of illness, are still urged to call their primary care physicians first -- before coming to the locations. The UMMC tents are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

This is a multi-tent “drive-thru” system set up to support primary care, urgent care and the hospital system in a manner that allows for social distancing. It is designed to further protect patients, employees, and the community by decreasing the chance of exposure, therefore reducing the risk of further community spread.

The multi-tent “drive-thru” system does not guarantee patients will be tested for COVID-19. Patients will receive an evaluation and then it will be determined if they need to be tested based on clinical criteria .

For more general information regarding COVID-19, visit rochesterregional.org/COVID19 or call 922-INFO.