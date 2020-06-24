Terry Hills announces hospitality promotions

Submitted photos and press release:

Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant and Banquet Facility has promoted Danielle Rotondo (top photo) to General Manager and Chris DeVay to Restaurant and Banquet Manager (left, bottom photo). Amanda ("Mandy") Narbaugh (right, bottom photo) has rejoined the team as Assistant Restaurant and Banquet Manager.

In her new role, Rotondo will be responsible for overseeing daily operations of the golf course, restaurant and banquet facility. In her former position as Restaurant and Banquet Manager, she was instrumental in positioning Terry Hills to become one of the premier locations for weddings and events. Sh is also the on-site wedding specialist, assisting brides through the entire process and making sure their special day goes smoothly.

She is the perfect fit for General Manager.

Rotondo has more than 20 years experience in the golf course and restaurant industry. She earned her business degree in Golf Club Management from SUNY Delhi and is a 2008 graduate of Leadership Genesee. She is a member of both the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

DeVay, now filling the Restaurant and Banquet Manager position, was the Assistant Restaurant and Banquet Manager and is making a smooth transition to Rotondo's former role. He is a graduate of Genesee Community College and has almost 25 years of experience in the restaurant business.

With his hands-on experience, skill set and attention to detail, DeVay is an excellent choice to expertly execute daily operations of the restaurant and banquet facility.

Narbaugh has rejoined the Terry Hills team, filling the Assistant Restaurant and Banquet Manager position. Mandy had previously worked at Terry Hills as a Server and Floor Manager. She has 15 years of restaurant experience, specializing in front of the house operations. She is a great addition to the management team and she strives to make every guest’s visit a memorable one.

Terry Hills, located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia, has been family owned and operated since 1972 and recognizes the importance of personalized service, attention to detail, and professionalism.

They have fully integrated these beliefs into their operating strategies and overall philosophy on how they do business. They are the perfect midpoint location between Buffalo and Rochester, located in the Town of Batavia.