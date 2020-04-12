'Thank you Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center' -- This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators' Week

Press release:

In 1991, a formal Congressional resolution acknowledged the vital role that telecommunicators play in emergency situations by proclaiming the second week in April as a week of annual recognition in their honor. National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week is a time to thank these men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. along with the Genesee County Legislature and all emergency first responders recognize these public safety professionals for their continued dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service.

The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation at its Wednesday night meeting recognizing April 12 – 18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week. The lights on the Old County Courthouse cupola will be changed to red, white and blue to acknowledge this week.

Emergency Services 9-1-1 Dispatchers are there 24/7, 365 days a year for first responders and the public in time of need. Many people do not think about these seemingly nameless, faceless individuals until they experience actual emergencies themselves.

In many instances, Dispatchers make the difference between life and death. More than 89,445 events were dispatched in 2019, a daily average of 245, and over 115,114 telephone calls were handled last year which is an average of 315 calls per day.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center (Public Safety Answering Point-PSAP) is comprised of 25 men and women who dispatch to five local police agencies/New York State Police; 19 fire departments/Emergency Management Service; three ambulance services; as well as 41 other local, county, regional, state, and federal agencies.

“Everyday citizens depend on the skill, expertise and commitment of the 9-1-1 dispatchers," Sheron said. "They are the first to take that phone call; the first to provide basic life support in a medical emergency; and also the first to dispatch needed fire, police or EMS responders for the call.

"They are to be recognized and commended during this very special week. I would like to personally extend my sincere appreciation for their hard work and dedication. They are truly unsung heroes in our community."