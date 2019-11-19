Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 19, 2019 - 1:50pm

'The 12 Plates of Christmas' holiday season dinner to be held Dec. 12 by Jeanne's Table at GO ART!

posted by Billie Owens in news, Jeanne's Table, batavia, GO ART!, The 12 Plates of Christmas, 2019 holiday season.

"The 12 Plates of Christmas" will be presented at GO ART! by Jeanne's Table on Thursday, Dec. 12.

This Culinary Arts collaboration promises to be a great -- and delectable -- way to celebrate the holiday season.

Twelve courses of fine cuisine will be served at this small plates dinner.

Only 20 tickets will be sold.

Cost is $75 per person. Beverages not included. The venue's craft beer and wine bar will be open.

It starts at 6 p.m.

To reserve your seat or get additional information, call or text 585-409-9019.

GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button