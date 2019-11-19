'The 12 Plates of Christmas' holiday season dinner to be held Dec. 12 by Jeanne's Table at GO ART!

"The 12 Plates of Christmas" will be presented at GO ART! by Jeanne's Table on Thursday, Dec. 12.

This Culinary Arts collaboration promises to be a great -- and delectable -- way to celebrate the holiday season.

Twelve courses of fine cuisine will be served at this small plates dinner.

Only 20 tickets will be sold.

Cost is $75 per person. Beverages not included. The venue's craft beer and wine bar will be open.

It starts at 6 p.m.

To reserve your seat or get additional information, call or text 585-409-9019.

GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.