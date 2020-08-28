The YMCA reopens Monday with modifications for safety during coronavirus pandemic

From the YMCA:

We are excited to announce the Y, located in Genesee County at 209 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia, will be reopening on Monday, Aug. 31st !

The GLOW YMCA will initially have modified hours. Branch hours will be Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (We will be closed weekdays for four hours in the afternoon for sanitizing and cleaning purposes to ensure safety.)

The GLOW YMCA is reopening safely and slowly, and in a financially responsible way. To do that, we have decided to take a phased approach when it comes to reopening.

We want to ensure you that our staff will be trained on all new safety procedures; our facilities have been deep cleaned; and our equipment has been spaced out to ensure social distancing.

Phase 1: Helping you get prepared for reopening

As our facilities begin to open again, there will be numerous modifications in place to keep our members safe. Specifically, members should expect to see the following:

Masks will be required to be worn at all times within the facility by staff and members;

Bandanas and gators are not permitted. Masks must cover nose and mouth at all times;

Masks must cover nose and mouth at all times; Modified operating hours at all open locations;

Amenities suspended -- towel service, shower usage, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, and coffee service will be suspended until further notice.

-- towel service, shower usage, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, and coffee service will be suspended until further notice. Pools will be open for lap swim only and will operate on a limited reservation system .

will be open for and will operate on a Limited Group Exercise classes will be offered with restrictions on space and capacity;

Multiple hand sanitation stations throughout the facility;

Members will be required to disinfect equipment before and after each use;

YMCA members only will be permitted -- no guests -- until further notice. There will be no one-day passes available for purchase until further notice;

will be permitted -- no guests -- until further notice. There will be no one-day passes available for purchase until further notice; Increased cleaning frequency;

Members who choose to workout in our facilities are encouraged to bring their own workout towel and water bottle . Drinking fountains will not be available;

Please note we will only be open to 33-percent capacity in each area of our buildings;

in each area of our buildings; At this time for contact tracing, Y members will be required to check in and check out of the building.

A YMCA health screening will be required upon each visit to the facility. This can be done with this following link or in person when checking in.

Lastly, the YMCA will be extending all annual membership renewal dates by five months due to COVID-19 shutting our facility down for that duration of time. We will take care of this process internally for you.

We could not be more excited to welcome you back into our facilities after this time apart. Please know that through all of this, we have had the safety and health of you and your family in mind and will continue to do so in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Yours in Health,

Jeff Townsend

Executive Director

GLOW YMCA