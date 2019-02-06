February 6, 2019 - 12:03pm
This afternoon's 4-H ACES Club meeting is cancelled
posted by Billie Owens in news, 4-H, ACESGenesee County 4-H Office Phone: 585-343-3040 Club.
Notice
Please note that the 4-H ACES Club meeting scheduled for this afternoon (Wednesday, Feb. 6) has been cancelled. The meeting was scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.
Genesee County 4-H Office
Phone: 585-343-3040
On the Web: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development
Recent comments