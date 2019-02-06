This afternoon's 4-H ACES Club meeting is cancelled

Notice

Please note that the 4-H ACES Club meeting scheduled for this afternoon (Wednesday, Feb. 6) has been cancelled. The meeting was scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Genesee County 4-H Office

Phone: 585-343-3040

On the Web: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development