This week's hot weather can pose a danger, especially to young children, pets, the elderly and the sick

From the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, until 8 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The temperature will be in the mid-90s tomorrow and Friday, then near 100 Thursday and Friday afternoon. The highest heat is expected inland from the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario shores, including Genesee County.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur. And warm overnight low termperatures will make it difficult to cool buildings that are not air-conditioned.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

From the Genesee County Office of the Aging:

With high temperatures, be sure you understand the possible dangers. To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the Centers for Disease Control recommends the following tips:

Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages. (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)

Rest.

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.

If possible, seek an air-conditioned environment.

Wear lightweight clothing.

If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.

Do not engage in strenuous activities.

Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion -- call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Skin – cool & moist

Pulse rate – fast & weak

Breathing – fast & shallow

Danger signs for Heat Stroke – needing immediate medical attention: