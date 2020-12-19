Three-car collision reported on Veterans Memorial Drive

A three-car accident that is blocking traffic is reported in the area of 4140 Veterans Memorial Drive, in front of Planet Fitness. "Appears to be no injuries at this time -- a couple of people are shaken up," says a first responder on scene.

Town of Batavia Fire Department, law enforcement and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.: Fluids are leaking from the vehicles.

UPDATE 12:38 p.m.: Speedy Dry and some brooms and shovels are needed.