Three GC groups awarded grants from Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation

Press release:

The Board of Directors of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is excited to announce the recipients of the 2018-2019 winter cycle of Community Youth Grant Awards.

Grants have been awarded to the following organizations for their commitment to facilitating community youth activities for children under age 18 in the Western New York region:

Warsaw Junior Tigers Youth Football Program: $1,600

Batavia Middle School -- “B Squad” Running Program: $1,100

St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John the Baptist Church “Kids to Camp” Program: $1,000

Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball/Batavia Stingers: $1,500

Genesee County Business/Education Alliance Summer Career Exploration Camps: $1,000

The summer round of the annual grant cycle will begin soon.

Summer 2019 Funding Cycle:

● Application form available (online only) on May 1;

● Applications are due July 1;

● Award notices will be sent to applicants by Aug. 1.

The online application will be available here. There are no geographic limitations for recipients, but preference may be given to the Western New York region . Organizations may receive one grant annually. Requests for program advertising will be directed to the appropriate grant cycle.

Upcoming Foundation Fundraising events:

The eighth annual Derby Day Gala 2019 will be held on Saturday, May 4, at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility from 4 to 9 p.m. For ticket information go to www.michaelshope.org

About the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Inc.

It was established in 2007, is in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the 8-year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia, who died from Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. During Michael's illness, the community rallied around the family to assist with food, gas, medical bills and other necessities.

The not-for-profit foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, was created to give back to those who cared, to give forward to those in need, and to support research efforts in finding a cure for childhood cancer.