May 3, 2019 - 4:13pm
Three new exhibits will be on display at GO ART! starting Thursday
GO ART! will showcase three new exhibits starting Thursday, May 9. They will be on display through July 6.
They are:
- Innovations by Janet Root featuring fabric art; (See example below.)
- Nature's Selections by Lydia Zwierzyanski and Megan Peters featuring mixed media;
- Family: In It Together !! sponsored by HIllside Foster Care, featuring amazing pieces by kids currently in foster care, those who have been adopted through care, and those in families who foster/adopt. (See example above.)
There will be an Artist Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. Come on out to meet these incredible artists, hear their stories, and support bringing awareness to foster care, too!
GO ART! Seymour Place
201 E. Main St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Gallery Hours: Thursday and Friday 11a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturdays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
