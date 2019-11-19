'Ticket to Work' -- free info session Dec. 10 for disabled job seekers

Press release:

Are you currently unemployed and subsisting on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) but are considering seeking employment and could use some assistance? This may be just the opportunity that you're looking for!

Batavia’s premier consumer-run human service and advocacy agency for people with disabilities, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is holding a FREE Ticket To Work Program and Benefits Advisement Information Session at the ILGR office in the Crickler Executive Business Center, at 319 W. Main St., (the former Pepsi Distribution Building) Batavia.

It will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 10; light refreshments will be provided.

Offered through the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA), the Ticket to Work (TTW) program is a free and voluntary program that can help Social Security beneficiaries go to work, get a good job that may lead to a career, and become financially independent, all while they keep their Medicare or Medicaid.

Individuals who receive Social Security benefits because of a disability and are age 18 through 64 probably already qualify for the program. TTW offers participants with disabilities access to meaningful employment with the assistance of Ticket to Work employment service providers called Employment Networks (EN). It may be a good fit for you if you want to improve your earning potential and are committed to preparing for long-term success in the workplace.

For more information or to register, please contact: Donna Becker at (585) 815-8501, ext. 411, or email her at [email protected].

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.