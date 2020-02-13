Tickets available for annual Celebrate Ag Dinner April 18, a feast for locavores

Press release:

This spring come and celebrate Genesee County’s No. 1 industry -- agriculture!

Tickets are still available for the 18th annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner. It will take place Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen's Recreation Hall, located at 10708 Alexander Road in Alexander.

The highlight of the night is a delicious meal using locally produced foods impeccably prepared by Penna’s Catering. The farm-to-fork feast is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce (8276 Park Road, Batavia) for $30 each or a table of 10 for $275.

Sponsorships are also available which help support agricultural educational events in Genesee County, such as Kinderfarmin’. Order your tickets now as they will not be available at the door.

The Celebrate Ag Dinner is coordinated by the following partners: Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District, and the Genesee County Farm Bureau. Many local farms and businesses sponsor or donate products to this event.

For ticket information contact the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce at 585-343-7440 or [email protected].