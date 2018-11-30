Tickets go on sale Monday for annual Celebrate Ag Dinner March 16

Press release:

Plans are already underway for the 17th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Alexander Fire Hall.

This yearly event is a celebration of Genesee County’s agriculture industry. The highlight of the night is a delicious meal using locally produced foods prepared by Penna’s Catering. The dinner is open to the public.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 3, at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce (8276 Park Road, Batavia). Tickets are $30 each or a table of 10 can be purchased for $275.

Sponsorships are also available which help support agriculture educational events in Genesee County. Only 400 tickets will be sold. Order your tickets now as they will not be available at the door.

The Celebrate Ag Dinner is coordinated by the following partners: Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District, and Genesee County Farm Bureau.

Sponsors of the 2018 celebration included: Alleghany Farm Services, Arctic Refrigeration, Baskin Livestock Inc., Carolina Eastern Crocker, Clark Patterson Lee, CY Farms, Farm Family Insurance, Freed Maxick CPA, Genesee County Agricultural Society Inc., Lamb Farms Inc., LandPro Equipment, Lawley, My-T Acres Inc., National Grid, OXBO International, Rochester Regional Health -- UMMC, Scott Adams Trucking, T-Shirts Etc., Torrey Farms Inc., Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, William Kent Inc., and Windy Acres Farm.

Farms and businesses that donated locally grown food or other items for the 2018 dinner included: Bonduelle, Dairy Farmers of America, Farm Credit East, Farm Fresh First, Fenton’s Produce, First Light Farm & Creamery, L-Brooke Farms, Hill ‘n’ Hollow, Love Beets Inc., Jeremy Neal, New York Pork Producers, O-AT-KA Milk, SJ Starowitz Farms, Torrey Farms, Upstate Niagara Co-op., and Yancey’s Fancy.

For ticket information contact the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce at 585-343-7440 or [email protected]