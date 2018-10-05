Tickets on sale for OACS Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2018 dinner and induction ceremony, deadline is Oct. 13

Press release:

The OACS Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will be honoring the Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2018 during an Alumni Hall of Fame weekend scheduled for Oct. 19th-20th.

This year's honorees are: Mark Boyce ('76), David Reed ('97), and Brett Willmott ('91).

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 20th, there will be a community dinner and ceremony to induct our newest members. The dinner will be held at the OACS High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 o'clock.

Tickets are on sale only through Oct.13th and are available at the high school check-in main entrance, at Santino's Pizza on Drake Street in Oakfield, or by contacting committee member Brandon Brummert through email at [email protected] . Tickets are $20 each.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding OACS alumni who have achieved distinction in their lives and chosen field after high school through significant contributions to their career, community or through personal achievements.

We hope to see you there!

For bios of this year's honorees, click here.