April 17, 2021 - 10:56am

Time to compile a big pile of metal junk to donate at Scrap for the Pack event in June

posted by Billie Owens in genesee county animal shelter, news, volunteers for animals, homeless pets, Scrap for the Pack, metal recycling event.

Scrap weighing you down? Well, put it to good use and donate it to benefit homeless pets at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

It'll soon be time once again to Scrap for the Pack!

The metal recycling event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.mSaturday and Sunday June 19 and 20 in the shelter parking lot, 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

The scrap service will be handled by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors of Corfu.

Accepted items include any kind of METAL: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheel barrows, wagons, etc.

The Volunteers For Animals, who work tirelessly on behalf of the shelter animals, will thank you for it.

